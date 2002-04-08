Delcath Systems to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Investor Conference on January 10, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. ( DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced today it will participate in an upcoming virtual investor conference:



H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Investor Conference January 10-13, 2022 Presentation Date and Time: On-demand beginning January 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM (ET) Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/f57806c5-e3e7-4120-85c6-37ab9b15d128 Management will also host 1x1 investor meetings during the conference.



To learn more or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or [email protected]

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company’s proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the PHP system is regulated as a Class IIb medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

