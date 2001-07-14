Marpai, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI), a deep learning technology company transforming third party administration in the self-funded health insurance market, today announced that an interview with CEO Edmundo Gonzalez will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years experience. RedChip focuses on Discovering Tomorrow’s Blue Chips Today™. “The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, and interviews with executives of public companies.

To view the interview segment, please visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FGRMXUbuxZHw

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third-party administration in the self-funded market by deploying deep learning, an advanced form of artificial intelligence, to radically reduce costs, improve lives and simplify everything. Marpai predicts near-term health challenges to prevent illness, guides members to top quality providers for best outcomes, and uses SMART automation to create efficiencies and make it easy for members to take better care of their health. Operating nationwide in serving over 60 self-funded companies and over 40,000 members, Marpai works with world-class provider networks including Aetna and Cigna, and partners with brokers and consultants across the U.S.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding anticipated fourth-quarter results. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

