Energy Vault to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Energy Vault, Inc. (“Energy Vault”), the company developing sustainable, grid-scale energy storage solutions with its proprietary technology, today announced that CEO and Co-Founder, Robert Piconi, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 5:00 pm ET. A webcast of the event will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fneedham116%2Fregister.aspx%3Fconf%3Dneedham116%26amp%3Bpage%3Denvl%26amp%3Burl%3Dhttps%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fneedham116%2Fenvl%2F2261138.

Energy Vault has previously announced that it entered in a business combination agreement with Novus Capital Corporation II (NYSE: NXU, NXU.U, NXU WS), (“Novus”), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), pursuant to which Energy Vault will combine with Novus.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault develops sustainable, grid-scale energy storage solutions designed to advance the transition to a carbon free, resilient power grid. Energy Vault’s mission is to accelerate the decarbonization of our economy through the development of sustainable and economical energy storage technologies. To achieve this, Energy Vault has designed the EVx and the Energy Vault Resiliency Center (EVRC) platforms, advanced gravity energy storage solutions that are intended to minimize environmental and supply chain risks. Energy Vault’s gravity-based solutions are based on the proven physics and mechanical engineering fundamentals of pumped hydroelectric energy storage, but replace water with custom-made composite blocks, or “mobile masses”, which do not lose storage capacity over time, and that can be made from low-cost and locally sourced materials, including local soil, mine tailings, coal combustion residuals (coal ash), and fiberglass from decommissioned wind turbine blades. Combining potential and kinetic energy cycles, Energy Vault’s systems are automated with advanced computer control and machine vision software to create a gravity energy-storage innovation designed to meet the market demand for storage duration from 2 to 12 hours. Energy Vault has offices in Westlake Village, California and Lugano, Switzerland, with the Switzerland office serving as Energy Vault’s international headquarters.

About Novus Capital Corporation II

Novus raised approximately $287.5 million in its February 2021 IPO and its securities are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbols “NYSE: NXU, NXU.U, NXU WS.” Novus is a special purpose acquisition company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Novus Capital is led by Robert J. Laikin, Jeff Foster, Hersch Klaff, Larry Paulson, Heather Goodman, Ron Sznaider and Vince Donargo, who have significant hands-on experience helping high-tech companies optimize their existing and new growth initiatives by exploiting insights from rich data assets and intellectual property that already exist within most high-tech companies.

