Revitalist to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference in January 2022

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is pleased to announce that President & Chief Executive Officer, Kathryn Walker, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference taking place on January 10-13, 2022.

A webcast of Revitalist's presentation will be available on-demand from Monday, January 10th at 7:00a.m. ET via this link: https%3A%2F%2Fjourney.ct.events%2Fview%2F83082b1a-dbbf-411d-9f85-8924ab783854 and a recording of the webcast can be viewed through the above link for 90 days.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Revitalist’s management team, please contact [email protected]

The Company also announces it has granted a total of 430,000 stock options and 130,000 restricted share units to certain employees and consultants pursuant to the terms of the Company's long term incentive plan ("Plan"). The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share.

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with seven clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness. For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here.

