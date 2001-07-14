Cognyte to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (“Cognyte”), a global leader in security analytics software, today announced that Elad Sharon, Cognyte’s Chief Executive Officer, and David Abadi, Cognyte’s Chief Financial Officer, will hold a fireside chat at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 10:45am ET. An online, real-time webcast and replay of the virtual discussion will be available on our website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cognyte.com%2Finvestors%2F.

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

