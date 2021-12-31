Martin Capital Partners, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp

New Purchases: LMT, SPY,

LMT, SPY, Added Positions: CHRW, ABC, AMGN, STIP, SPSB, SHY, LECO, BNS, GILD, OMC, SWKS, VFC, DGX, RHI, SNA, CLX, INGR, SDY, SCHD, REGL, HII, ISBC, PFG, PAYX, JKHY,

CHRW, ABC, AMGN, STIP, SPSB, SHY, LECO, BNS, GILD, OMC, SWKS, VFC, DGX, RHI, SNA, CLX, INGR, SDY, SCHD, REGL, HII, ISBC, PFG, PAYX, JKHY, Reduced Positions: USB, XOM, VZ, MRK, MSFT, PAI, AAPL, RJF,

USB, XOM, VZ, MRK, MSFT, PAI, AAPL, RJF, Sold Out: SBUX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, sells Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martin Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Martin Capital Partners, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 183,981 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 45,995 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 106,920 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 33,354 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 36,601 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%

Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $358.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 11,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.12. The stock is now traded at around $467.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 42.75%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $107.63, with an estimated average price of $97.39. The stock is now traded at around $110.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Martin Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.