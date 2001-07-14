Smartsheet Platform Delivers 680% Return on Investment and Net Present Value of $16.3M in 2022 Total Economic Impact Study

Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced the findings of a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Smartsheet that reveals a global enterprise composite customer using its platform receives a return on investment (ROI) of 680% over three years, seeing payback in less than six months.

The new study, The+Total+Economic+Impact%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E+of+Smartsheet, published today found that global enterprises saw benefits from increased visibility into the status of projects, programs, and organizational transformation initiatives. These benefits resulted in productivity gains across teams and leadership, more effective resource allocation, and increased revenue delivery.

Specifics include:

80% reduction in time spent on project, portfolio, and program setup,

Productivity gains of $6.1M over a three-year period,

A 75% reduction in work management–related emails,

80% of time freed up for employees previously staffing projects, and

Software cost savings of over $1.1 million over three years.

To uncover these findings, Forrester interviewed decision-makers at large global enterprises using Smartsheet in various ways ranging from project management to large-scale digital transformation initiatives. Overall, these customers found quantifiable benefits from Smartsheet’s dynamic platform that classic collaboration tools could not deliver due to the needs of modern working environments.

One interviewee, a head of health, safety, and environment at an agrichemical company, stated, “You’re buying a fundamentally new way of working and thinking that can be very powerful. I’ve talked to users, and they have described how they are solving problems they didn’t even know existed.”

“To truly transform how your company works—from team work management to leadership visibility—you need a platform that delivers real, measurable value and insights,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “We’re happy to see that the Forrester study findings validate the tremendous economic and business value the Smartsheet platform brings to our customers. This value is why nearly ten million users around the world rely on Smartsheet to drive meaningful change across their organizations.”

