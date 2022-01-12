Compass Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer, today announced that Thomas Schuetz, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company update at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

The presentation details are:

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Time: 8:15 – 8:55 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual – please refer to the Investor tab on the Compass website which will be updated as details for the webcast link becomes available.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass’ scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

