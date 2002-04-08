International Money Express, Inc. Appoints Two New Independent Directors

MIAMI, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. ( IMXI) (the “Company”) (Intermex), a leading money remittance services company, today announced the appointment of Ms. Debra A. Bradford and Dr. Bernardo B. Fernandez to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective January 7, 2022.



Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President Bob Lisy said, “The Intermex executive team and the Board of Directors look forward to working with Ms. Bradford and Dr. Fernandez to leverage their experience guiding organizations through significant growth and change.” Mr. Lisy added, “Their unique skills and strengths, coupled with their diverse backgrounds will be a significant asset for the Company, and will allow them to contribute and provide valuable perspectives in their respective roles on the board.”

Ms. Bradford is President and Chief Financial Officer of First American Payment Systems, a global solutions provider in merchant account services. She joined First American Payment Systems in 2001 and has served as President and Chief Financial Officer since 2008. Prior to joining First American Payment Systems, Ms. Bradford served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ACE Cash Express, Inc., a financial services retailer, and in various roles, including Chief Operating Officer, with IPS Card Solutions (formerly NTS, Inc.), a division of First Data Corporation. Ms. Bradford also serves on the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. ( TBK), which offers a diversified line of banking, payments and factoring services. Ms. Bradford holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Accounting degree from the University of Texas in Austin. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Dr. Fernandez is the Chief Executive Officer of Baptist Health Medical Group, a network of more than 250 physicians in multiple specialties spanning across several counties in south Florida, a position he has held since 2014. Before joining Baptist Health Medical Group, Dr. Fernandez served as CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic Florida from 2006 to 2014, an academic health system. Dr. Fernandez is also on the Board of Directors and the Audit & Risk Committee of U.S. Century Bank ( USCB), which offers a wide range of financial products and services. In addition, he serves on the board of trustees for St. Thomas University and the board of advisors of the Health Network Foundation, and is a member of the Orange Bowl Committee and the East Ridge Corporate Advisory Board. Dr. Fernandez holds a Master’s in Business Administration degree from the University of Miami, and is also a graduate of the Wharton School of Business Executive Development Program. He received his medical degree from the Ponce School of Medicine in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Dr. Fernandez is the holder of the John and Margaret Krupa Distinguished Chair, is Board-certified by the American Board of Vascular Medicine and is a Fellow of the Society of Vascular Medicine and the American College of Physician.

Intermex also announced that Kurt Holstein and Christopher Lofgren, each of whom has served as a board member since 2018 and 2019, respectively, will be retiring from the board effective January 6, 2022.

“I would like to thank Kurt Holstein and Christopher Lofgren for their service and contribution to the board and Intermex, as well as their guidance and counseling through the transition from a private company to a public company,” said Bob Lisy.

About International Money Express, Inc.

At International Money Express, Inc. ( IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, eight countries in Africa, and two countries in Asia. We offer the digital movement of money for our sending customers through our network of agent retailers in the United States and Canada, our Company-operated stores, and online through our app, and our website intermexonline.com. We execute and pay these transactions through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:

Mike Gallentine

Vice President of Investor Relations

tel: 305-671-8005

[email protected]