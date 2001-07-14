Redbox Entertainment to Present at the 2022 Virtual ICR Conference and the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX), a leading entertainment company, today announced that management will be presenting at the 2022 Virtual ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET and at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2:45 pm ET. The company will also be holding one on one meetings at both conferences. Live and archived webcast links are available in the Events and Presentations section of the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.redbox.com.

About Redbox

Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX) is a leading entertainment company that gives consumers access to a large variety of content across digital and physical media. The company operates a rapidly growing digital streaming service that provides both ad supported (AVOD) and paid movies from Hollywood studios and hundreds of content partners, as well as over 100+ channels of free ad supported streaming television (FAST). The Redbox app is available on major entertainment platforms that include Roku devices, connected TVs, gaming platforms, the web as well iOS and Android devices. Redbox also operates its popular kiosks across the US at thousands of retail locations – giving consumers affordable access to the latest in entertainment. The company produces, acquires, and distributes movies through its Redbox Entertainment™ label, providing rights to talent-led films that are distributed across Redbox’s digital and physical services as well as through third-party digital services. Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Redbox has offices in Los Angeles and Seattle. For more information, visit www.redbox.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005136/en/