Jackson to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Jackson+Financial+Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN) will announce financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after market close Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Jackson’s press release and supplemental financial materials will be available at investors.jackson.com.

Jackson will host a conference call and webcast Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET to review the results. The live call and webcast are open to the public and can be accessed at investors.jackson.com. A replay will be available following the call. To register for the webcast, please click here. To register for the conference call only, please click here.

To help shareholders, analysts, financial professionals and consumers learn more about the retirement landscape and better understand the benefits different types of annuities can provide, Jackson recently released three in-depth educational videos that can be viewed here. In the videos, Alison Reed, Chief Operating Officer for Jackson National Life Distributors LLC, discusses key consumer needs for retirement, explains four unique annuity types, and details Jackson-specific products and retirement income strategies to help Americans achieve financial freedom.

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all of our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2020. (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible).

Annuities are long-term, tax-deferred vehicles designed for retirement. Variable annuities and registered index-linked annuities involve investment risks and may lose value. Earnings are taxable as ordinary income when distributed. Individuals may be subject to a 10% additional tax for withdrawals before age 59½ unless an exception to the tax is met.

Annuities are issued by Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and in New York, by Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York (Home Office: Purchase, New York). Annuities are distributed by Jackson National Life Distributors LLC, member FINRA. These contracts have limitations and restrictions. Jackson issues other annuities with similar features, benefits, limitations, and charges. Contact Jackson for more information.

Jackson National Life Insurance Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. Jackson Financial Inc. is a publicly traded company. Prudential plc and Athene Life Re Ltd. each hold a minority economic interest in Jackson Financial Inc. Prudential plc has no relation to Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential Financial, Inc.

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York®.

1 Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. holding company and the direct parent of Jackson Holdings LLC (JHLLC). The wholly owned subsidiaries of JHLLC include Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Brooke Life Insurance Company, PPM America, Inc. and Jackson National Asset Management, LLC.

