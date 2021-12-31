Lifeway Foods, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2022 ICR Conference and Issues Projected Revenue Guidance for Full Year 2021

PR Newswire

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company") the leading U.S. supplier of kefir fermented dairy and probiotic plant-based products to support the microbiome, today announced that the company anticipates preliminary, unaudited net revenues in the range of $117 to $118.5 million for fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2021. Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeway Foods, will virtually participate in the 2022 ICR Conference on January 10 - 12, 2022. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a virtual 1x1 meeting with management should visit https://icrconference.com or contact their ICR representative.

The Company will be hosting a presentation on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:00AM ET. The presentation can be accessed live here, or on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, France and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

