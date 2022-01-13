BioSig to Present at the 27th Annual International AF Symposium

Westport, CT, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. ( BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company would be presenting at the 27th Annual International Atrial Fibrillation Symposium on January 13-15, 2022.

Clinical observations collected with BioSig’s PURE EP™ System will be presented by DJ Lakkireddy, M.D., Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute at HCA Midwest Health during Spotlight Session: Complex AF Case Study Utilizing a New Standard in Signal Processing on January 13, 2022, from 8:30-9:30 AM ET.

“Dr. Lakkireddy is highly regarded for his passionate commitment to those suffering from complex arrhythmias and for his leadership in the field of electrophysiology, and we are thrilled to have him represent our technology at this benchmark industry event. We would like to thank the course directors, Drs. Ruskin, Mansour, Reddy, Keane, Jais, and the entire faculty for bringing the electrophysiology community together during this important industry event. We look forward to reconnecting with our physician partners and our peers as we gear up for an impactful clinical and commercial year,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

During the event, BioSig will be exhibiting at booth 403. The Company’s executive, commercial and clinical teams will host demonstrations of the PURE EP™ System and some of its platform technology's latest software and algorithmic features for arrhythmia care.

The conference will also be broadcast live. To register for the event and stream the live presentation, please follow this link: https://register.rcsreg.com/r2/afs2022/ga/top.html

To date, more than 73 physicians have completed over 1800 patient cases with the PURE EP™ System. The Company is in a focused commercial launch of the PURE EP™ System in the Northeast, Texas, and Florida.

Clinical data acquired by the PURE EP™ System in a multi-center study at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center, Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, and Massachusetts General Hospital was recently published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology and is available electronically with open access via the Wiley Online Library . Study results showed 93% consensus across the blinded reviewers with a 75% overall improvement in intracardiac signal quality and confidence in interpreting PURE EP™ signals over conventional sources.

One in 18 Americans suffers from a cardiac arrhythmia. Atrial fibrillation is the most common arrhythmia type, affecting over 33 million people worldwide, including over 6 million in the U.S. The number of people suffering from atrial fibrillation is expected to reach 8-12 million by 20501. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), atrial fibrillation causes more than 750,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. each year, resulting in approximately $6 billion in healthcare spending annually2.

About 277h Annual International AF Symposium

This intensive, highly focused three-day symposium brings together the world’s leading medical scientists to share in a highly interactive environment the most recent advances in the field of atrial fibrillation. The primary objective of the meeting is to provide attendees with a thorough and practical course on the current state of the art in the field of atrial fibrillation in a scholarly and collegial atmosphere, as well as an opportunity to network with colleagues and faculty between sessions. More information about the event on www.afsymposium.com .



About BioSig Technologies





BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP™ System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







1 Top 10 Things You should Know About Heart Rhythm; Scripps Health.

2 Managing Atrial Fibrillation; Lisa Eramom MA, Medical Economics Journal, February 25, 2019, Volume 96, Issue 4



