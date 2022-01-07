The Fresh Factory Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven company for fresh and clean-label food and beverage brands, is pleased to announce that its subordinate voting shares (the "Shares") have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker "Q4Z". The Company's Shares are now cross-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:FRSH) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA:Q4Z).

"Our entrance into the European capital markets via the largest exchange in Germany marks an exciting day for The Fresh Factory and its shareholders. Boosting liquidity and an expanded global investor base allows us to share our story with investors seeking innovation, sustainability and performance in the plant-based sector," said Bill Besenhofer, CEO and Co-Founder.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the plant-based, clean-label food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the US. As a B Corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food supply system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at http://www.thefreshfactory.co/ and find The Fresh Factory on social media at: Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Bill Besenhofer

CEO and Co-Founder

1-877-495-1638

[email protected]

Alyssa Barry

Media and Investor Relations

1-877-495-1638

[email protected]

