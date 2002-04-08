NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after the close of normal trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, January 31, 2022. The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time (EST).



Earnings Conference Call Details

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing the following numbers:

Within the U.S.: 1 - 888 - 603 - 7644

Outside the U.S.: 1 - 484 - 747 - 6631

Participant Passcode: 7297353

The call will be webcast and can be accessed from the NXP Investor Relations website at www.nxp.com. A replay of the call will be available on the NXP Investor Relations website within 24 hours of the actual call.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Jeff Palmer

[email protected]

+1 408 518 5411 Media:

Jacey Zuniga

[email protected]

+1 512 895 7398



NXP-CORP