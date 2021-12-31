Trust Co Of Toledo Na Buys Entergy Corp, Redwood Trust Inc, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc, Sells Omnicom Group Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Zoetis Inc

- New Purchases: ETR, RWT, FMAO, HPQ, SJM, PRF, RQI,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, TSLA, CVX, AXP, IBM, APD, V, UPS, TMO, NVDA, MET, LMT, DUK, D, CMCSA, CME, BLK, TFC, ABR, GD, AEP, KLAC, MDT, RJF, SYY, AMT,
- Reduced Positions: AMGN, WELL, UNP, HD, BRK.B, FNV, XOM, IJR, NKE, FELE, FITB, BA, ZTS, SLB, RYN, PFE, NVS, WPM, WY, GOOG, QQQ, T, CVS, CSX, BAX, ADP, UNH, AOS, AMD, ALL, PM, MO, MA, WFC, WBA, SPGI, TXN, TJX, SO, CNI, CL, CCI,
- Sold Out: OMC,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 127,572 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,839 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 76,595 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 36,946 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 85,522 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Redwood Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.26 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $13.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $27.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.Reduced: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na reduced to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 25.35%. The sale prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Trust Co Of Toledo Na still held 2,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Trust Co Of Toledo Na reduced to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 31.07%. The sale prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Trust Co Of Toledo Na still held 1,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.
