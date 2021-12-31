Trust Co Of Toledo Na Buys Entergy Corp, Redwood Trust Inc, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc, Sells Omnicom Group Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Zoetis Inc

New Purchases: ETR, RWT, FMAO, HPQ, SJM, PRF, RQI,

ETR, RWT, FMAO, HPQ, SJM, PRF, RQI, Added Positions: GOOGL, TSLA, CVX, AXP, IBM, APD, V, UPS, TMO, NVDA, MET, LMT, DUK, D, CMCSA, CME, BLK, TFC, ABR, GD, AEP, KLAC, MDT, RJF, SYY, AMT,

GOOGL, TSLA, CVX, AXP, IBM, APD, V, UPS, TMO, NVDA, MET, LMT, DUK, D, CMCSA, CME, BLK, TFC, ABR, GD, AEP, KLAC, MDT, RJF, SYY, AMT, Reduced Positions: AMGN, WELL, UNP, HD, BRK.B, FNV, XOM, IJR, NKE, FELE, FITB, BA, ZTS, SLB, RYN, PFE, NVS, WPM, WY, GOOG, QQQ, T, CVS, CSX, BAX, ADP, UNH, AOS, AMD, ALL, PM, MO, MA, WFC, WBA, SPGI, TXN, TJX, SO, CNI, CL, CCI,

AMGN, WELL, UNP, HD, BRK.B, FNV, XOM, IJR, NKE, FELE, FITB, BA, ZTS, SLB, RYN, PFE, NVS, WPM, WY, GOOG, QQQ, T, CVS, CSX, BAX, ADP, UNH, AOS, AMD, ALL, PM, MO, MA, WFC, WBA, SPGI, TXN, TJX, SO, CNI, CL, CCI, Sold Out: OMC,

Investment company Trust Co Of Toledo Na Current Portfolio ) buys Entergy Corp, Redwood Trust Inc, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc, HP Inc, JM Smucker Co, sells Omnicom Group Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Zoetis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Toledo Na . As of 2021Q4, Trust Co Of Toledo Na owns 182 stocks with a total value of $525 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRUST CO OF TOLEDO NA 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+co+of+toledo+na+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 127,572 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,839 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 76,595 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 36,946 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 85,522 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Redwood Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.26 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $13.53. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $27.29. The stock is now traded at around $32.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $142.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6. The stock is now traded at around $174.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1037.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na reduced to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 25.35%. The sale prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $126.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Trust Co Of Toledo Na still held 2,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na reduced to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 31.07%. The sale prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $213.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Trust Co Of Toledo Na still held 1,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.