Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Merchants Bancorp, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: MSBI, TTD, U, VRTX, FMBH, PXD, GRAB, LOB, PLD, VMW, WPC, ROK, SAVA, VV, GPC, RWR, BLL, BTI, SPYG, SCHM, SLI, SLI, VOE, SPCE, DDOG, IHI, OPEN, RBLX, KRE, DOCN, NCLH, ITB, TM, AMP, BCE, CP, CME, CHDN, ECL, HUM, MGM, PGR, KNSL, WSM, ZBRA, WD, TRUP, FTAI, TEAM, BITF, CTRM, Z,
- Added Positions: RSP, IJR, VOO, VCSH, VGSH, VGIT, VTI, MBIN, SPSM, EFA, AMZN, VIAC, INSP, HD, HUBS, YUMC, IEFA, VXUS, TSLA, UPST, DLN, IVE, VEA, ADBE, LLY, XOM, F, NVDA, UNH, DIS, SHOP, PYPL, DOCU, GLD, GXC, SCHA, VBR, ASML, AMD, AXP, BAC, BA, BWA, CLF, DRE, GOOGL, ISRG, LMT, TGTX, MCD, PNC, SBUX, TSM, TXN, WLK, MA, DAL, LULU, DISCK, FB, MGNI, TWLO, CRSP, DELL, DOW, CRWD, PTON, SOFI, SOFI, EMXC, HDV, IAU, IJH, MTUM, MUB, QQQ, SCHD, SPYD, VMBS, VOT, VTEB, VTV, VYM, XLF, AFL, MO, ADI, AON, AMAT, ADP, TFC, BP, BK, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BSX, CSX, CPB, CERN, CTAS, CLX, KO, DHR, NEE, FDX, GABC, GILD, WELL, IDXX, ITW, IP, INTU, KBAL, MDLZ, KR, LOW, MMC, SPGI, MDT, MCHP, MU, MCO, MS, NAK, NOC, NVS, NVO, BKNG, REGN, WRK, SHW, SPG, SWKS, SONY, LUV, SYK, USB, WDC, CLMT, ET, RDS.B, CEF, ATEC, GSAT, TEL, DG, GNRC, NXPI, APO, UI, VSTM, PSX, ZTS, FSK, JD, LPTX, CFG, ETSY, PDSB, SQ, PAVM, FTV, FLGT, LW, SNAP, APPN, ROKU, SPOT, BORR, ITRM, MRNA, ALC, ZM, UBER, FVRR, LMND, SNOW, PLTR, MMAT, ACWI, BIV, DVY, FDN, ITOT, IVW, IWP, PGX, VB, VBK, VCIT, VCR, VIG, VIGI, VNQ, VT, VTWO, XLI, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, EEM, CNVY, AAPL, RBCAA, VZ, BABA, GM, IEMG, IWM, LRCX, TGT, WHR, C, KMB, KE, ZS, ECOR, OGN, T, ABT, ANF, AMGN, BLK, CVS, CINF, CL, CMCSA, STZ, DE, D, ETN, GSK, HON, IBM, INTC, K, LEN, MLM, MRK, NKE, ONB, RDS.A, SLB, SO, TRV, UNP, UPS, RTX, VOD, WMT, WM, WYNN, YUM, ZBH, PANW, CGC, ANGN, LYFT, DKNG, NXU, ARKK, DFIV, IXUS, SGOL, VEU, MMM, CB, ACN, AAP, APD, ALK, ALL, AEP, AIG, AMT, BCRX, CAT, LUMN, CI, CSCO, CAG, COP, GLW, COST, CMI, DEO, DISCA, DD, DUK, EMR, EPD, FITB, GD, GE, GIS, KEY, LBTYA, LNC, MRO, MRVL, MET, VTRS, NFLX, NOK, QCOM, RMTI, STLD, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTE, UL, WBA, ANTM, CMG, INPX, FSLR, BX, MELI, TDC, BUD, AVGO, CHTR, EXPI, KMI, MPC, NOW, WDAY, TWTR, ARES, TDOC, CVNA, SONO, NIO, CTVA, OTIS, EDTK, ABNB, AGG, FNDX, ICLN, IJT, IWS, IXC, MDY, QUAL, RPG, SCHB, SCHE, SCHF, SCZ, SDY, VDC, VO, XLY,
- Sold Out: HRC, PINS, COR, WMS, QRVO, TEX, NUE, HRB, AGCUU, VSS, EPRT, LOMA, IPOD, EDIT, IPOF, PBW, SPHD, COF, CCL, ETR, FISV, PRU, AVDL, GGG, CCXI, KSU, JLL, LYG, PXJ, SLVM, SKLZ, QS, MREO, EYEN, MAR, SE, XELA, RIG, EVFM, PGEN,
For the details of Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valeo+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 702,288 shares, 18.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,086,150 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,784,537 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 486,146 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
- Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 453,963 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.60%
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Midland States Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.66 and $26.14, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 43,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $222.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $199.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Mid Bancshares Inc (FMBH)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Mid Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.21 and $45.3, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $121.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.46%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $429.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 120.99%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSM)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.438000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 148,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merchants Bancorp by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.02 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.19. The stock is now traded at around $49.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 150,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 150.19%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 47,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 85.15%. The purchase prices were between $207.57 and $280.17, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (HRC)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $107.25 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $123.4.Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.Sold Out: Terex Corp (TEX)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Terex Corp. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $44.95.Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.84%. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.48%. Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC still held 720,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.44%. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC still held 168,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc (CNVY)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc by 86.32%. The sale prices were between $6.19 and $8.36, with an estimated average price of $7.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC still held 305,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA)
Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Republic Bancorp Inc by 32.34%. The sale prices were between $50.27 and $57.21, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC still held 42,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.
