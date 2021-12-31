Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Merchants Bancorp, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc

New Purchases: MSBI, TTD, U, VRTX, FMBH, PXD, GRAB, LOB, PLD, VMW, WPC, ROK, SAVA, VV, GPC, RWR, BLL, BTI, SPYG, SCHM, SLI, SLI, VOE, SPCE, DDOG, IHI, OPEN, RBLX, KRE, DOCN, NCLH, ITB, TM, AMP, BCE, CP, CME, CHDN, ECL, HUM, MGM, PGR, KNSL, WSM, ZBRA, WD, TRUP, FTAI, TEAM, BITF, CTRM, Z,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Merchants Bancorp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Midland States Bancorp Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc, Republic Bancorp Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC owns 598 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 702,288 shares, 18.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,086,150 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,784,537 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 486,146 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 453,963 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.60%

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Midland States Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.66 and $26.14, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 43,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $222.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $199.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Mid Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.21 and $45.3, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $121.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.46%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $429.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 120.99%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.438000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 148,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merchants Bancorp by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.02 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.19. The stock is now traded at around $49.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 150,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 150.19%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 47,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 85.15%. The purchase prices were between $207.57 and $280.17, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $107.25 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $123.4.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Terex Corp. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $44.95.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.84%. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.48%. Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC still held 720,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.44%. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC still held 168,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc by 86.32%. The sale prices were between $6.19 and $8.36, with an estimated average price of $7.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC still held 305,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Republic Bancorp Inc by 32.34%. The sale prices were between $50.27 and $57.21, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC still held 42,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.