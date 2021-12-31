Woodstock Corp Buys Amgen Inc, Applied Materials Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Epizyme Inc

New Purchases: SLF, PDI, AZPN, WSO, CATC,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amgen Inc, Applied Materials Inc, FedEx Corp, Southwestern Energy Co, Sun Life Financial Inc, sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Epizyme Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Omnicom Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodstock Corp. As of 2021Q4, Woodstock Corp owns 180 stocks with a total value of $954 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 188,046 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 218,228 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 105,839 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 50,892 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 110,529 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7%

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $57.63, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.496700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $148.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $85.05 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $91.47. The stock is now traded at around $91.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.37 and $315.96, with an estimated average price of $296.96. The stock is now traded at around $301.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 42.47%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $227.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 37.06%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $152.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 30.75%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $265.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Southwestern Energy Co by 28.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 543,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.56.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Epizyme Inc. The sale prices were between $2.5 and $5.05, with an estimated average price of $3.89.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in FibroGen Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $12.54.

Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.