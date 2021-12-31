Woodstock Corp Buys Amgen Inc, Applied Materials Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Epizyme Inc

- New Purchases: SLF, PDI, AZPN, WSO, CATC,
- Added Positions: AMGN, AMAT, BMY, FDX, SWN, MRK, TSCO, VWO, GOOG, GOOGL, V, RDS.B, DIS, WMT, FLS, CVX, BAC, MDT, REGN, BRK.B, ADI, IJR, PYPL, MDY, LIN, MA, SHW, SLB, ADBE, LOW, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, RETA, FTNT, MSFT, ISRG, IDXX, ORCL, IBM, VZ, LNC, FISV, KMB, ECL, TMO, EFA, IRM, SPY, VTI, CAT, KO, CMCSA, GD, BP, T, BK, BA, WM, CL, SBUX, NVS, NSC, NKE, GE, GS, SPGI, HSY, HON,
- Sold Out: ALDX, EPZM, OMC, OGN, MCF, BLUE, FGEN,
These are the top 5 holdings of WOODSTOCK CORP
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 188,046 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 218,228 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 105,839 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 50,892 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 110,529 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7%
Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $57.63, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
Woodstock Corp initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.496700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)
Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $148.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)
Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $85.05 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $91.47. The stock is now traded at around $91.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Woodstock Corp initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.37 and $315.96, with an estimated average price of $296.96. The stock is now traded at around $301.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 42.47%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $227.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 37.06%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $152.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Woodstock Corp added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 30.75%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $265.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)
Woodstock Corp added to a holding in Southwestern Energy Co by 28.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 543,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)
Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.56.Sold Out: Epizyme Inc (EPZM)
Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Epizyme Inc. The sale prices were between $2.5 and $5.05, with an estimated average price of $3.89.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.Sold Out: FibroGen Inc (FGEN)
Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in FibroGen Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $12.54.Sold Out: Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF)
Woodstock Corp sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.
