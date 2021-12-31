Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Somerset Trust Co Buys First Financial Bankshares Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, WR Berkley Corp, Sells Everbridge Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc

insider
2021Q4
Article's Main Image
Somerset, PA, based Investment company Somerset Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys First Financial Bankshares Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, WR Berkley Corp, AbbVie Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, sells Everbridge Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, American International Group Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerset Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Somerset Trust Co owns 147 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Somerset Trust Co
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,842 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,371 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
  3. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 33,907 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%
  4. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 91,565 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 114,409 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
New Purchase: First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.44 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.340900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.97 and $84.5, with an estimated average price of $79.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $254.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33. The stock is now traded at around $206.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2743.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 60.81%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $158.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $218.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.



