Somerset Trust Co Buys First Financial Bankshares Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, WR Berkley Corp, Sells Everbridge Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc

Somerset, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Financial Bankshares Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, WR Berkley Corp, AbbVie Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, sells Everbridge Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, American International Group Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerset Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Somerset Trust Co owns 147 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,842 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,371 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 33,907 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 91,565 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 114,409 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.44 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.340900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.97 and $84.5, with an estimated average price of $79.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $254.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33. The stock is now traded at around $206.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2743.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 60.81%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $158.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $218.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.