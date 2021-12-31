Somerset Trust Co Buys First Financial Bankshares Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, WR Berkley Corp, Sells Everbridge Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc

- New Purchases: FFIN, GXO, WRB, ABBV, D, HON, UNP, VMC, GLD, DY, FDX, MKC, FANG,
- Added Positions: JNJ, JPM, LIN, GOOGL, UNH, DIS, CSCO, NEE, ACN, UPS, VZ, WMT, PEP, MDT, MCD, CVX, ABT, PSX, MA, MTB, MS, BRK.B, AMT, FIVE, WCN, BURL, LW, BEPC, SBUX, REG, RPM, MU, MRK, MKL, MGM, LBTYA, VIAC, BRO, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, LOW, DAL, AIG, GILD, WBA, FRC, PFF, T, COST, HD, PSCH, PSCT, CVS,
- Sold Out: EVBG, PNW,
For the details of Somerset Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/somerset+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Somerset Trust Co
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,842 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,371 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 33,907 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 91,565 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 114,409 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.44 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.340900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)
Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.97 and $84.5, with an estimated average price of $79.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $254.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 986 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33. The stock is now traded at around $206.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2743.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 208 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 60.81%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $158.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $218.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of Somerset Trust Co. Also check out:
1. Somerset Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Somerset Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Somerset Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Somerset Trust Co keeps buying