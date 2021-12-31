Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF, Sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF, Intel

- New Purchases: XLE, PAVE, META, ADM, BMY, MSM, HBI, GXO, NLOK, TSLA, VTI, LUMN, GOOGL, CVX, UNH, SPY, CCI, MSI, OLP, IYW, FITB, SDY, EPD, IOO, RSP, ABT, OHI, LOW, NVDA, PDI, DIA, KRE, SCHZ, BP, BXMT, NKE, UPS, FLOT, QYLD, SPYD, XLC, CBRL, CCL, PRU, SKT, EOS, LYB, SYF, BKLN, SRLN, XBI, MO, KR, TGT, USB, CLMT, KIO, SQ, IWB, KBWY, ACLS, C, RNP, GM, HASI, THQ, MEDP, KREF, QUAL, KO, GILD, HON, TROW, RVT, IGT, HYI, NOW, FPF, RACE, ELF, ILPT, OEF, SCHH, VGT, CAH, HD, O, WEC, RQI, JPS, FRA, PM, TRIP, TSLX, WLKP, CWB, XLK, YYY, CINF, CUTR, ENB, GE, SWKS, WMB, BTZ, AVGO, DKL, ZTS, COMM, VICI, BSTZ, BIPC, WOOF, VZIO, FLRN, JETS, KBWB, LRGE, PPTY, SPDW, VT, XLV, DKS, M, THG, SMG, HYT, DAL, ARI, NRZ, TWLO, OKTA, SNOW, BETZ, FPE, MGC, XLP, TFC, DLTR, NYCB, NVO, ORCL, RPM, SBUX, TEVA, FFC, STWD, GHY, WES, CFG, CYBR, JGH, THW, PI, CGBD, UBER, ASO, SOFI, SOFI, FDLO, GLD, IGF, IJJ, IWD, IWN, IYLD, NEAR, SCHO, SKYY, SPYG, SPYV, ATVI, AEP, RIOT, BIIB, ED, GLW, ETN, EXPE, FHN, HOG, MCD, PXD, WY, HQL, PFO, JPC, EVT, AWP, CVI, DG, GBDC, SBRA, TCPC, PSX, RVNC, QURE, JD, STOR, DDOG, RBLX, CHK, ASTS, CHPT, CHPT, ESGU, FFTY, IJH, IWP, LIT, SPHD, MMM, ALB, AMT, EAT, FE, GD, HBAN, KSS, MFA, MPW, NOK, RJF, TJX, TSCO, UAL, KTOS, XEL, AWF, CSQ, NFJ, NIE, LULU, MELI, NXPI, ZG, JRI, ARDC, SIEN, ETSY, TDOC, MGP, APLS, BRMK, MTTR, FISR, FNDE, FVD, IBB, INKM, LGLV, LQD, ONEQ, PAWZ, QQQM, SCHP, SLYV, SPSM, TOTL, VO, VONV, XLF, XLU, CB, ACN, AFL, APD, ALL, AMGN, ADI, ADP, BDX, BLK, CMCSA, DLR, DD, EXAS, FDS, GIS, LHX, HRL, ITW, ITRI, LVS, MTW, MRO, MIDD, TAP, MS, NFLX, NSC, ES, PAYX, PBR, PAA, LIN, SMTC, SFL, SCKT, VLO, WPC, WCC, WDC, ZBH, EBAY, HQH, GIM, DIAX, EXG, FGB, WKHS, SUNS, BGH, WDAY, GOGO, KHC, UA, ROKU, NIO, PTON, QS, RMO, DWAC, AGG, BIV, BKCH, EELV, ESGD, ESPO, EWZ, GOVT, HYLD, IDLV, IUSB, IYZ, MDIV, MDYV, MJ, PEJ, PGX, PIO, RDIV, VHT, VIS, VOE, VTV, XLB, XLY, XSLV, AMD, AZN, SAN, BBY, BCRX, BA, CPB, COF, CE, ASXC, CLX, CL, DISCA, GNW, GSK, MNST, HOLX, IMGN, SJM, JBLU, KEY, KMB, LMT, MATW, MU, NEM, NVS, POLY, RFIL, RCL, SLB, SRE, SIRI, SONY, SYY, VFC, WAB, WBA, WWW, PFN, MA, GSAT, DFS, ULTA, BIP, NVCN, MDXG, KDP, BRCN, CHTR, NSPR, MOS, ONVO, SPLK, NCLH, AHH, TWTR, KPTI, AAL, TACO, CGC, ACB, EVFM, TLRY, TLRY, UNIT, KRP, SNAP, SSTI, BKR, SPCE, ZUO, BBIG, VRT, MRNA, FSLY, AMCR, LPRO, GDRX, SKLZ, POSH, APPH, BMBL, CPNG, PSFE, STEM, BLDE, OGN, ME, DNUT, DIDI, BODY, NABL, ACHR, DON, DRIV, HACK, HYS, ICSH, MVP, NUSI, SDIV, SHE, SPMD, STIP, VUG,
- Added Positions: AMZN, BST, MOAT, IHI, IGSB, VCSH, SPTM, XOM, JHMM, IWR, SCHF, BIZD, EMQQ, PCEF, MINT, AGGY, VOO, PYPL, DKNG, BND, VIG, DGRO, IGIB, CORP, DGRW, ICVT, TDVG, SCHD, CAPE, UTG, XLSR, NUSC, ARKK, ARCC, JPM, ISD, T, PEP, EMR, SPEM, MSFT, QQQ, ONLN, MCI, EVV, IJR, FB, VZ, DNP, FDX, PTY, DUK, UTF, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: ICLN, EDOC, INTC, V, MDT, JNJ, KMI, QCOM, LDUR, F, DSL, CONE, AAPL, USMV, SPG, XPO, RTX, IRM, IBM, REM, VTRS, BABA, EFAV, PPT, CI, ET, RDS.B, PACW, SLVM, HTGC, HYG, PFE, MRK, CAT, SCHX,
- Sold Out: MIC, CDMO, MCF, NAKD, NAKD,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 76,879 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 23,154 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 8,370 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
- VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 47,364 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.21%
- John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) - 51,716 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18%
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $61.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 23,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 37,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (META)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $16.9, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 58,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $69.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $62.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.9 and $86.01, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $83.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 86.81%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3255.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 269 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 112.86%. The purchase prices were between $47.3 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $48.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $62.420400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 91.48%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.49%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.Sold Out: Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The sale prices were between $20.7 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $28.79.Sold Out: Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.Sold Out: Naked Brand Group Ltd (NAKD)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in Naked Brand Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.01 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.92.Sold Out: Naked Brand Group Ltd (NAKD)
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC sold out a holding in Naked Brand Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.01 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.92.
