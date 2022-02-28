SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation ( UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year end 2021 earnings on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.



Pre-registration

Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN.

Conference Call registration link:

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9616/univest-financial-corporation-to-hold-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2021-earnings-call/

Audio

Dial in number: 1-844-200-6205

Access Code: 454983

Note: Participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in a few minutes prior to the start time.

Replay

Dial in number: 1-866-813-9403

Access Code: 298990

Available until: February 28, 2022