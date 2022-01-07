Reyna Gold To Commence Trading On TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Reyna Gold Corp. ("Reyna" or the "Company") ( TSXV:REYG, Financial) is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Common Shares") have been approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Common Shares are expected to commence trading under the ticker symbol "REYG" as of market open on or about January 11, 2022.

The Exchange will issue a bulletin confirming the date on which trading will commence. Upon listing, the Company will be listed as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer on the TSXV. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of the La Gloria Project, located within the Mojave-Sonora Megashear in Mexico.

About the Company

Reyna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico. The company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares/ 570 sq km. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization.

On behalf of the board of directors of Reyna Gold Corp.,

"Michael Wood"

Michael Wood

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of the Company, the anticipated timing of listing, the Company's plans regarding future exploration activities and benefits arising from the listing of the Company's common shares on the TSXV.

