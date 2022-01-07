Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
VIASAT INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Viasat, Inc. - VSAT

PR Newswire

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 7, 2022

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of Viasat, Inc. (NasdaqGS: VSAT) with Inmarsat Plc, Inc. pursuant to which Inmarsat shareholders will receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to Viasat shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-vsat/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

