Hollencrest Capital Management Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Sells U.S. Bancorp, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

New Purchases: IVV, CDAY, PPLT, JPST, MUB, BME, ELY, VGK, SMMU, LHX, MUNI, AUY, PDI, IAU, SUB, AVB, IWF, XMPT, TTD, ICPT, ZTR, ZTR, PAYX, NSRGY, KLAC, LLY, DHR, CPT, ARCC, VINC, QUOT, GLV, MYCOF,

VOO, QQQM, XLK, BOND, FXI, DOCU, CVS, IJR, VDE, PFF, KBWB, XLB, TSLA, XLI, PSLV, USAS, AGG, FSM, VCSH, IEFA, IWM, EEM, PM, KL, CLVS, ABBV, OPK, HYS, EFA, IWR, SLVDF, EMHLF, SICNF, PGEZF, APO, VIG, IGSB, XLRE, VLO, CSVI, GILD, DHI, COST, LJPC, WMT, AXU, BTG, GPL, MO, PAAS, GDXJ, PEP, PFE, IDRA, GS, MUX, F, TIP, CAT, CCL, VXUS, XHE, BMY, AIG, AMD, DSL, AG, ELRFF, ELRRF, GLDG, MAG, BX, BNTRF, LEO, NCLH, RCL, LIND, WTHVF, CZR, GOLXF, WYNN, WMB, SVM, TMO, SPG, Reduced Positions: MINT, SPY, QQQ, ATOM, CRM, TGT, TOTL, AMZN, MFC, FMB, NVDA, IHI, RYN, XLV, GE, BSV, BNDX, INVE, GREK, BAH, GAB, INTC, PACW, TUR, ABT, GOOG, WDAY, LULU, V, ETJ, ADBE, TWLO, AGQ, IUSG, PGF, QAI, SDY, VGT, VTIP, BAC, EVT, ETO, NFLX, JPC, GNTX, TSM, HD, DIS, SILJ, ORCL, JNK, MRK, PICB, MDT, IBM, SONY, HL, FITB, VCIT, CSCO, VYM, AEM, CHI, CYDY, DFS, CII, NAC, AVGO, LRTNF, DUFRY, FFC, PG, LWLG, WFC, PLTR, STKL, EWI, FFTY, GDX, BB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, sells U.S. Bancorp, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hollencrest Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Hollencrest Capital Management owns 383 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 333,888 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 346,889 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 382,582 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 141,664 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.13% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 101,611 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $468.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 101,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.17 and $130.32, with an estimated average price of $114.49. The stock is now traded at around $89.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 88,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.71 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $93.13. The stock is now traded at around $89.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 83,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $115.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $48.62, with an estimated average price of $47.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 82,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $428.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 141,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 89.11%. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $156.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 101,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 29.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.49 and $110.02, with an estimated average price of $109.35. The stock is now traded at around $108.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 183.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 55,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 502.26%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 270.55%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11.

Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $12.21 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.88.