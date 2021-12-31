Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
McAdam, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells Tesla Inc, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company McAdam, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Tesla Inc, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Silk Road Medical Inc, DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McAdam, LLC. As of 2021Q4, McAdam, LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of McAdam, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,174,358 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
  2. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 1,895,451 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 645,983 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37%
  4. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,430,148 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.54%
  5. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,834,695 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (ISCF)

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 59,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $101.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $41.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $69.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1511.34%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $74.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 64,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.11%. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $151.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 102,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOT)

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $235.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 62,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 378,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $263.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 23,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $179.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 36,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Sold Out: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $39.32 and $61.61, with an estimated average price of $49.89.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Sold Out: PowerFleet Inc (PWFL)

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in PowerFleet Inc. The sale prices were between $4.59 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.22.



