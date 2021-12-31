Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys Rogers Communications Inc, Equity Residential, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Sells Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, British American Tobacco PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC

New Purchases: RCI, EQR, KOF, LRCX, CRH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rogers Communications Inc, Equity Residential, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Lam Research Corp, sells Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, British American Tobacco PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, ViacomCBS Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich. As of 2021Q4, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich owns 171 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,035 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,134 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 182,798 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% ISHARES INC (EEMV) - 220,238 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.82% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 171,031 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90%

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 31,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $89.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $47.53 and $56.52, with an estimated average price of $53.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $669.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.01 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.02%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76. The stock is now traded at around $145.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $31.98 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $34.32.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $43.75 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $48.32.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $89 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $100.15.