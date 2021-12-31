Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys Rogers Communications Inc, Equity Residential, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Sells Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, British American Tobacco PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC

- New Purchases: RCI, EQR, KOF, LRCX, CRH,
- Added Positions: EEMV, EFAV, REET, USMV, SHY, VNQ, A, SQM, CME, ACWV, RSP, WM, PCAR, CNI, AMT, RIO, EURN, AZO, AFL,
- Reduced Positions: ERIC, BTI, VZ, OMC, GMAB, DRW, MMM, ATVI, INTC, LMT, NVS, SNY, SRE, UL, DHR, FMS,
- Sold Out: SNN, VIAC, SNP, MAN, PHG, DELL, SCHO, PKX,
For the details of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lester+murray+antman+dba+simplyrich/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,035 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,134 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 182,798 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
- ISHARES INC (EEMV) - 220,238 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.82%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 171,031 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90%
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 31,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $89.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $47.53 and $56.52, with an estimated average price of $53.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $669.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 324 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CRH PLC (CRH)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.01 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.02%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76. The stock is now traded at around $145.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $31.98 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $34.32.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95.Sold Out: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $43.75 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $48.32.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $89 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $100.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich. Also check out:
1. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich keeps buying