Beacon Wealthcare LLC Buys Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

New Purchases: IVV, VGT,

IVV, VGT, Added Positions: SCHR, SCHF, VEU, SCHB,

SCHR, SCHF, VEU, SCHB, Reduced Positions: IEF, AAPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Wealthcare LLC. As of 2021Q4, Beacon Wealthcare LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beacon Wealthcare LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+wealthcare+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 476,679 shares, 53.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 573,515 shares, 30.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 204,116 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 200,093 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.56% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 41,725 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45%

Beacon Wealthcare LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $468.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Wealthcare LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $434.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Wealthcare LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.56%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 200,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.