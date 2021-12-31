Vigilare Wealth Management Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Guardant Health Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd

- New Purchases: KO, GH, LIN, WM, DAL, MRNA, PHO, PHM, MS, TDOC, SQ, ABNB, XLK, LECO, IJR, GNR, SLYG,
- Added Positions: USMV, VIG, PFE, UNH, TGTX, F, RSP, XLE, BA, VB, NVTA, ROKU, AVLR, VCSH, AUPH, VYM, TWLO, TGT, PYPL, ADPT, CRWD, PLTR, SOFI, SOFI, XLF, CVX, RTX, JPM, GS, OKTA, SPTM, PEP, QRVO, AMZN, CRM, AOK, SPHB, INTU, DE, BX, KNSA, WDAY, DIS, AMD, ADBE, LULU, ABT, TXN, PG, PXD, KBH, LLY, CCI, CSCO, AFMD, PAYX,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, VZ, BABA, JPST, PAVM, JNJ, PDP, V, GE, WYNN, EEM, HACK, IOVA, OCUL, UBER, AMLP, KRE, AOM, SNOW, MRK, GLD, COST, DDOG, ISRG, WMT, NVDA, ONCT, EFA, XHE, MAR, UPS, ARWR, BAC, MTUM, GRMN, NUE, AOA, SUPN, SWKS, QCOM, HZNP, INTC, NOW, GOLD, ZS, PFF, ROBO, VEU, VWO, PANW, SCHD, ADAP,
- Sold Out: QCLN, DKNG, LYB, MINT, SHY, MBB, DOW, BFLY, GSY, LUV, PBW, DRNA, TMUS, BBIO, BIDU, EXAS, NET, ZYME, RH, SGMO, CPNG, DRI, MUB, JD, VEEV, SKIN, PSNL, MRKR, BCEL, SNDL,
For the details of Vigilare Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vigilare+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Vigilare Wealth Management
- VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 64,376 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,966 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,938 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,580 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 30,955 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 12,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $87.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $336.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $161.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $213.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 342.38%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 30,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 92.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 83.56%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $458.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $215.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 106.90%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $220.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64.
