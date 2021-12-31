Vigilare Wealth Management Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Guardant Health Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd

New Purchases: KO, GH, LIN, WM, DAL, MRNA, PHO, PHM, MS, TDOC, SQ, ABNB, XLK, LECO, IJR, GNR, SLYG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Guardant Health Inc, Linde PLC, Pfizer Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vigilare Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Vigilare Wealth Management owns 176 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 64,376 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,966 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,938 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,580 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 30,955 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 12,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $87.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $336.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $161.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $213.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 342.38%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 30,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 92.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 83.56%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $458.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $215.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 106.90%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $220.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64.