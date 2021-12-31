Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Vigilare Wealth Management Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Guardant Health Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vigilare Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Guardant Health Inc, Linde PLC, Pfizer Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vigilare Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Vigilare Wealth Management owns 176 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vigilare Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vigilare+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vigilare Wealth Management
  1. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 64,376 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,966 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,938 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,580 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
  5. Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 30,955 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%
New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 12,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $87.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $336.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $161.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $213.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 342.38%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 30,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 92.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 83.56%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $458.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $215.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 106.90%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $220.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vigilare Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Vigilare Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vigilare Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vigilare Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vigilare Wealth Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus