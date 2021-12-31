Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Avalara Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Sells Proto Labs Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Truist Financial Corp

- New Purchases: VUSB, AVLR, CL, COST, PAYX, PFE, WEC, AVGO, IVV,
- Added Positions: FISV, PYPL, VEEV, FLT, VGSH,
- Reduced Positions: FAST, MSFT, PRLB, DHR, VCSH, SHY, GOOGL, NOW, ORCL, RMD, GOOG, TYL, JNJ, NVDA, ANSS, QCOM, USB, CHD, IEI, IGSB, GVI, BND, VTEB, AME, SUB, AAPL, MUB, BIV, ADP, PEP, PG, ABBV, HD, VOO,
- Sold Out: TFC,
For the details of Capital Investment Services of America, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+investment+services+of+america%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capital Investment Services of America, Inc.
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 643,675 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 154,639 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 148,558 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 66,441 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- ResMed Inc (RMD) - 134,553 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 307,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $109.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 49,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $84.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $619.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $536.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $128.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Investment Services of America, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Capital Investment Services of America, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Investment Services of America, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Investment Services of America, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. keeps buying