Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Avalara Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Sells Proto Labs Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Truist Financial Corp

New Purchases: VUSB, AVLR, CL, COST, PAYX, PFE, WEC, AVGO, IVV,

VUSB, AVLR, CL, COST, PAYX, PFE, WEC, AVGO, IVV, Added Positions: FISV, PYPL, VEEV, FLT, VGSH,

FISV, PYPL, VEEV, FLT, VGSH, Reduced Positions: FAST, MSFT, PRLB, DHR, VCSH, SHY, GOOGL, NOW, ORCL, RMD, GOOG, TYL, JNJ, NVDA, ANSS, QCOM, USB, CHD, IEI, IGSB, GVI, BND, VTEB, AME, SUB, AAPL, MUB, BIV, ADP, PEP, PG, ABBV, HD, VOO,

FAST, MSFT, PRLB, DHR, VCSH, SHY, GOOGL, NOW, ORCL, RMD, GOOG, TYL, JNJ, NVDA, ANSS, QCOM, USB, CHD, IEI, IGSB, GVI, BND, VTEB, AME, SUB, AAPL, MUB, BIV, ADP, PEP, PG, ABBV, HD, VOO, Sold Out: TFC,

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Avalara Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Paychex Inc, sells Proto Labs Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Truist Financial Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Investment Services of America, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Investment Services of America, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+investment+services+of+america%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 643,675 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 154,639 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 148,558 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 66,441 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% ResMed Inc (RMD) - 134,553 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 307,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $109.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 49,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $84.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $619.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $536.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $128.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.