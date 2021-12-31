Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Beacon Financial Group Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Caterpillar Inc

insider
Just now
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Beacon Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Caterpillar Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Financial Group. As of 2021Q4, Beacon Financial Group owns 218 stocks with a total value of $748 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP
  1. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 539,811 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99%
  2. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) - 651,219 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  3. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 1,290,433 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 229,528 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02%
  5. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 380,364 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 29,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (VSLU)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $28.55, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $27.887400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 40,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 52,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $129.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1518.44%. The purchase prices were between $52.88 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.23. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 223,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 295.79%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 223,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 530.34%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $180.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 30,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 248.68%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2740.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 149,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77.

Sold Out: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The sale prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71.

Sold Out: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF -October (FOCT)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF -October. The sale prices were between $34.39 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $35.06.

Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64.

Sold Out: Consolidated Water Co Ltd (CWCO)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Consolidated Water Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $11.16.



