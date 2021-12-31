Beacon Financial Group Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Caterpillar Inc

New Purchases: JNK, VSLU, RTX, KL, VTRS, ANET, RBLX, VSEC, WAFD, GHC, FNOV, NKE, DEO, LRCX,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Caterpillar Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Financial Group. As of 2021Q4, Beacon Financial Group owns 218 stocks with a total value of $748 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 539,811 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99% WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) - 651,219 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 1,290,433 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 229,528 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 380,364 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 29,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $28.55, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $27.887400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 40,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 52,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $129.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1518.44%. The purchase prices were between $52.88 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.23. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 223,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 295.79%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 223,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 530.34%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $180.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 30,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 248.68%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2740.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 149,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The sale prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF -October. The sale prices were between $34.39 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $35.06.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Consolidated Water Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $11.16.