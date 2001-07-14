Nine Energy Service, Inc. Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Requirements

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) (“Nine” or the “Company”) announced today that it received written notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on January 5, 2022, that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Item 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because its average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period and last reported stockholders’ equity were both below $50 million.

In accordance with NYSE procedures, the Company has 45 days from its receipt of the Notice to submit a business plan to the NYSE demonstrating how it intends to regain compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards within 18 months. The Company intends to develop and submit a business plan within 45 days of receipt of the Notice that demonstrates its ability to regain compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards within the required timeframe. The Listings Operations Committee of the NYSE (the “Committee”) will then review the business plan for final disposition.

In the event the Committee accepts the plan, the Company will be subject to quarterly monitoring for compliance with the business plan. In the event the Committee does not accept the business plan, the Company will be subject to delisting procedures and suspension by the NYSE.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s common stock, which will continue to trade on the NYSE. In addition, the Notice does not affect the Company’s business operations or its SEC reporting requirements and does not conflict with or cause an event of default under any of the Company’s material debt or other agreements.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Canada.

For more information on the Company, please visit Nine’s website at nineenergyservice.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements also include statements that refer to or are based on projections, uncertain events or assumptions. The forward-looking statements included herein, such as those regarding the Company’s plan to regain compliance with NYSE listing standards, are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the level of capital spending and well completions by the onshore oil and natural gas industry, which has been and may again be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic repercussions; the ability of the OPEC+ countries to agree on and comply with supply limitations; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; pricing pressures, reduced sales, or reduced market share as a result of intense competition in the markets for the Company’s dissolvable plug products; the Company’s ability to implement and commercialize new technologies, services and tools; the Company’s ability to grow its completion tool business; the Company’s ability to manage capital expenditures; the Company’s ability to accurately predict customer demand; the loss of, or interruption or delay in operations by, one or more significant customers; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more key suppliers; the adequacy of the Company’s capital resources and liquidity; the incurrence of significant costs and liabilities resulting from litigation; the loss of, or inability to attract, key personnel, technical personnel and other skilled and qualified workers; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate recently acquired assets and operations and realize anticipated revenues, cost savings or other benefits thereof; and other factors described in the “Risk Factors” and “Business” sections of the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005023/en/