Newegg's Annual Eggie Awards Celebrate the Contributions of its Top Partners in 2021

Newegg+Commerce%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, has notified the honorees of its 2022 Eggie Awards. Newegg’s annual awards recognize key contributions made by the company’s partners during the prior calendar year.

“Newegg’s Eggie Awards honor top partners that have been instrumental to Newegg delivering a great shopping experience to our customers,” said Anthony Chow, CEO of Newegg. “We offer our gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the partners who went above and beyond this past year, and we look forward to our mutual success in 2022 and beyond.”

The 2022 Eggie Awards honor the hardware manufacturers, financial service providers and marketing partners that made significant contributions to Newegg over the past year. 2021 presented a unique set of challenges to the e-commerce space, and Newegg’s close collaboration with this year’s Eggie Award winners was instrumental in its ability to manage these challenges and deliver a consistently rewarding shopping experience on Newegg.com.

“Our ability to thrive in the face of unusual challenges relies heavily on the many partnerships that underpin our business. We are a stronger organization because of our partners’ support, and we are pleased to honor this year’s Eggie Award winners for their contributions to our shared success,” concluded Mr. Chow.

