Numinus Announces Q1 2022 Results Conference Call Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, announces that it is rescheduling its Q1 2022 results conference call and reporting of its Q1 2022 financial results to January 20, 2022 (previously January 13, 2022). This change is a result of staffing challenges related to COVID-19.

Numinus will now release its financial results for the quarter ended November 30, 2021, after market close on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's Q1 2022 results conference call and webcast, occurring on January 20, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific time. During the call, Numinus executives will review the Company's performance and recent initiatives, and answer questions from analysts.

To listen to the live webcast, please register at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3574506/6105A28282486D6F95F7834E9C5632E2

The webcast will also be archived on the Events and Presentations page of Numinus' Investor Relations website: https://www.investors.numinus.com/events-and-presentations

To participate in the live conference call, please use the following dial-in information:

1 (833) 989-2968 (Toll-free North America )

) 1 (236) 714-4028 (International)

Please ask to participate in Numinus' Q1 2022 Results Call. To avoid any delays in joining the call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time. If prompted, please provide conference passcode 2670376.

A replay of the conference call can also be accessed after 8:30 p.m. Eastern time / 5:30 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 (using passcode 2670376). The replay will be available until February 3, 2022.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/numinus-announces-q1-2022-results-conference-call-update-301456578.html

