Orsu Metals Issues Shares for Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Orsu Metals Corporation ( TSXV:OSU, Financial) ("Orsu" or the "Company") has issued a total of 559,908 shares for services (amended from 675,292 as previously announced).

To December 31, 2021, there is a total accrual of the Canadian equivalent of $145,576 which has been settled in full by the issuance of a total of 559,908 shares of the Company priced at $0.26, being the closing share price on December 31, 2021.

The common shares are subject to a four-month and a day hold period from the date of issue.

