Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Buys VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Mark

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp. As of 2021Q4, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owns 10 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/viewpoint+investment+partners+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 449,473 shares, 61.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 178,800 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.63% VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) - 391,100 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.21% iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) - 311,900 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 129,532 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.09%

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $56.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 57,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 51.21%. The purchase prices were between $28.03 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 391,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 129,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The sale prices were between $36.35 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp reduced to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.97%. The sale prices were between $38.56 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $39.79. The stock is now traded at around $39.065400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp still held 122,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.