M&r Capital Management Inc Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Linde PLC, Sells PagSeguro Digital, Snap Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Linde PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Morgan Stanley, sells PagSeguro Digital, Snap Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&r Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, M&r Capital Management Inc owns 425 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 224,057 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 32,355 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 82,782 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 65,828 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,739 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $74.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.29 and $140.68, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $116.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in New York Community Capital Trust V. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $52.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 51.48%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $331.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 18,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 61.60%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 43,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 148.80%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $336.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 582.63%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 62.97%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $167.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 44.70%. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $94.49 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $109.37.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $136.88 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $181.95.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Snap Inc by 99.05%. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 29.62%. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $187.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 5,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 20.95%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 74,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 24.17%. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 16,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.05%. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 23,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.