(FSLR) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading First Solar Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of First Solar, Inc. (“First Solar” or the “Company”) ( FSLR). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased First Solar stock between February 22, 2019 and February 20, 2020 , inclusive (the “Class Period”). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than March 8, 2022.



The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made repeated misrepresentations to investors regarding the development of its newest “Series 6” solar module, the cost per unit it could achieve with that module, and the impact the changeover to this new product would have on the viability of its other business segments. As a result of Defendants’ misrepresentations, First Solar common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the First Solar class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the First Solar class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

