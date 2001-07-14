James Hardie Industries Announces Management Appointments

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), theworld’s #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, announced the appointment of Ryan Kilcullen as Senior Vice President, Global Operations, and the appointment of John Arneil as General Manager of Asia Pacific.

Mr. Kilcullen has over 14 years of progressive experience at James Hardie within North America Supply Chain Operations, Engineering, Construction and Lean/HMOS. In this newly created role, a primary focus will be delivering the significant global capacity expansion program with direct responsibility of the global construction and capacity engineering teams. In addition, Ryan will lead the global safety and procurement teams, and will lead centers of excellence for HMOS, Supply Chain and Quality which will focus on the delivery of best practices across all three regions.

Mr. Arneil has over 19 years of experience at James Hardie, with the last 10 years spent in the Asia Pacific business, most recently as Country Manager of Australia and New Zealand. Prior to joining our Asia Pacific business John gained international experience leading our business in the United Kingdom and later our business in Canada. As Country Manager of Australia and New Zealand during our transformation these past three years, John has led those businesses to record results, including a stellar first half of fiscal year 2022 as reported on 9 November 2021; our APAC segment first half fiscal year 2022 net sales increased 23% and Adjusted EBIT increased 27% at an EBIT Margin of 29.2%.

Commenting on Ryan’s promotion, CEO Harold Wiens stated, “Ryan has been a key leader in the success of the foundational strategic initiatives that have transformed our business these past three years. Ryan was instrumental in the implementation of the Hardie Manufacturing Operating System (HMOS) in North America and led the supply chain integration with our customers in North America. Importantly, this newly created role puts our significant global capacity expansion program under one executive leader. Ryan will lead teams globally to deliver greenfield and brownfield expansions in all three regions.”

Speaking on John’s appointment, Mr. Wiens commented, “Promoting John into the GM role in APAC was an easy decision. John has been a key leader within our APAC organization for over 10 years, including his current role as country manager of Australia and New Zealand which represent over 80% of our APAC region profits. I have no doubt that he will continue to help his team deliver excellent results for the entirety of the APAC region.”

In addition to the management appointments, the Company advises that Dr. Moe Nozari resigned as a non-executive director of the Company effective immediately. The Board expresses its thanks to Dr. Nozari for his service and significant efforts since his appointment.

Mr. Kilcullen has a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Master of Engineering in Logistics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Mr. Arneil has a Bachelor of Business Management from The University of Queensland and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Leicester.

Forward-Looking Statements

