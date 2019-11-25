Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Organogenesis, Paysafe, Revance Therapeutics, and Cloopen Group and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. ( ORGO), Paysafe Limited (: PSFE), Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ( RVNC), and Cloopen Group Holding Limited (: RAAS). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. ( ORGO)

Class Period: March 17, 2021 – October 11, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022

On October 12, 2021, Value Investors Club issued a report alleging issues at Organogenesis Holdings, Inc., indicating that the wound care medical company has been improperly billing the federal government for $250 million annually. The Company also set the price for its new wound covering, Affinity, “exorbitantly high,” which Medicare reimbursed, while making the product lucrative for doctors to use through large rebates.

Paysafe Limited (: PSFE)

Class Period: December 7, 2020 – November 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that Paysafe was being negatively impacted by gambling regulations in key European markets; (2) that Paysafe was encountering performance challenges in its Digital Wallet segment; (3) that new eCommerce customer agreements were being pushed back; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ( RVNC)

Class Period: November 25, 2019 – October 11, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) quality control deficiencies existed at the Company’s manufacturing facility for DAXI; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the DAXI BLA in its current form; (iii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the DAXI BLA would obtain FDA approval within the timeframe the Company had represented to investors; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (: RAAS)

Class Period: February 6, 2021 – May 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022

The Cloopen class action lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement led Cloopen ADS purchasers to believe that Cloopen’s much-touted growth strategy, which relied upon cross-selling, up-selling, optimizing existing solutions, and developing new features, was effective. Indeed, as portrayed in the Registration Statement, Cloopen appeared to be retaining and even expanding its customer base, as well as maintaining its key sales metrics such as dollar-based net retention rate, which reflected its ability to increase existing customer revenue. Yet, Cloopen’s representations concerning its successful growth strategy were materially false and misleading. In fact, as the Cloopen class action lawsuit alleges, Cloopen’s growth strategy was not working and its existing customers were abandoning the company. The Cloopen class action lawsuit further alleges that Cloopen’s Registration Statement failed to disclose that an increasing number of its customers were refusing to pay, forcing Cloopen to record massive increases in its accounts receivables and allowance for doubtful accounts. The Registration Statement also allegedly failed to disclose that Cloopen was weighted down by massive liabilities related to the fair value of certain recently-granted warrants.

