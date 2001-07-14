SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates Clarivate Plc (CLVT) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP is investigating Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) to determine whether certain Clarivate officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Clarivate, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands.

If you would like more information about our investigation of Clarivate Plc.'s misconduct, click here.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Made Financial Misstatements

On December 27, 2021, Clarivate disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “[o]n December 22, 2021, Clarivate .. . concluded that the financial statements previously issued as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021, should no longer be relied upon because of an error in such financial statements[.]” Specifically, Clarivate reported that “[t]he error relates to the treatment under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (‘GAAP’) relating to an equity plan included in the CPA Global business combination, which was consummated on October 1, 2020 (‘the CPA Global Transaction’). In the affected financial statements, certain awards made by CPA Global under its equity plan were incorrectly included as part of the acquisition accounting for the CPA Global Transaction.” On this news, Clarivate’s stock price fell $1.70 per share, or 6.92%, to close at $22.78 per share on December 28, 2021.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Clarivate Plc, contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas

(800) 350-6003

[email protected]

Shareholder+Information+Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Clarivate Plc settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock+Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220109005070/en/