Reyna Gold Reports Multiple High-Grade Sample Results up to 93.9 Grams per Tonne Gold from First La Gloria Sampling Program

VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10 2022 / Reyna Gold Corp. ( TSXV:REYG, Financial) ("Reyna") is pleased to announce multiple high-grade gold sample results from its ongoing surface and trench sampling program, focused on multiple targets at its 24,215 hectare La Gloria Property in Sonora, Mexico. 1,252 samples results have been received with the initial focus on the Main Zone area where drilling will commence in February 2022.

Highlights - Main Zone

93.9 grams per tonne (g/t) & 36.2 g/t gold samples at Pique Viejo, Main Zone

46.1 g/t, 24.4 g/t & 20.1 g/t gold samples in Big Pit, Main Zone

555 samples out of 713 (78%) at Big Pit, Main Zone greater than 0.1 g/t gold

23 samples greater than 5.0 g/t gold at Big Pit, Main Zone

Other Highlights

20.1 g/t gold sample at Las Quintas

15.9 g/t, 13.3 g/t & 11.1 g/t gold samples at Las Quintas West

13.6 g/t gold sample at San Pedro and 9.3 g/t gold sample at Alamo Muerto

Figure 1 Location of Phase 1 Sampling with Highlighted Results

"The geological team is fascinated by the property. We have multiple styles of gold mineralization in the same host rocks as major deposits on the trend. The initial high-grade samples and high percentage of positive results is a great sign the team is unlocking the geological puzzle. We now have the drill permits and are really excited to start drilling at Big Pit and Pique Viejo in February."said Michael Wood, CEO of Reyna Gold

Figure 2 Big Pit Sampling Map

"These initial results highlight the potential of the property. The geological team really likes the potential of both the orogenic quartz veins at Pique Viejo and the Shearzone at Big Pit. It's great to find such high-grade quartz veins in our initial sampling program, the veins at Pique Viejo have great depth potential, potentially kilometers. While, the Shearzone at Big Pit is quite thick, flat lying, oxidized and exposed at surface." noted Ariel Navarro, VP Exploration of Reyna Gold.

Drill Permits Received

Reyna has received drill permits for the La Gloria property and is planning to commence its initial drill program at Big Pit, Main Zone and Pique Viejo, Main Zone in February 2022. More details will be provided as the company moves towards mobilizing for the drill program.

Sampling and mapping will continue at San Pedro, Las Quintas and Las Quintas West. Sampling and mapping will start at Placeres, Main Zone, the ground between Big Pit and Pique Viejo, Main Zone, and the ground to the South West of Big Pit towards the Western target. Sampling and mapping will also start at El Sombero, La Republicana, California and Western.

Table 1 Highlights Main Zone (Pique Viejo and Big Pit)

Table 2 Highlights Las Quintas

The full list of assays may be found on the following link(Ctrl + Click to open the link) on Reyna Gold's website Reynagold.com.

Click here to watch the video

About Reyna Reyna Corp.

Reyna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico. The Company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares/ 570 sq km. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization.

Qualified Person

Steve Robertson has acted as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 for this disclosure and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release. Mr. Robertson has a B.Sc. in Geology and more than 30 years of relevant experience exploring in the North American Cordillera. He is a Registered Professional Geoscientist (Reg. 21201) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. Mr. Robertson is not independent as he is on the board of directors of Reyna Gold Corp. Mr. Robertson is satisfied that the results are verified based on a review of the field program details, imagery data, a review of the sampling procedures, sample results, the credentials of the professionals completing the work and the nature of the gold mineralization in a well-known district for the style of mineralization.

QA/QC Statement

The surface samples are delivered to the internationally certified ALS Minerals laboratory facilities in Hermosillo City where the samples are prepared and shipped to Vancouver, Canada for analysis. Assaying is done by ALS in Canada under an ISO 1702 Quality management system. Samples are fire assayed for Au (Au-AA24) and analyzed for multi-elements using method code ME-ICP41+ ME-MS42 (only to analyze tellurium), following an aqua regia digestion. Over limits are analyzed using the most appropriate method. Multi-element geochemical standards, blanks, and duplicates are inserted systematically into the rock sampling series to monitor lab performance. The control samples are inserted into each 20 samples in the case of standards, blanks, and duplicates, and for rejects and pulps duplicates each 30 samples intercalated. Referent to the chain of custody the samples are transported from the La Gloria project to the camp in Caborca City and then to ALS Chemex in Hermosillo City, by Reyna Gold personnel

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

