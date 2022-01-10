XPhyto Announces New Director of Business Development and Head of Diagnostic Research

VANCOUVER, BC and UTTENWEILER, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce two key appointments to continue its focus on research, development and commercialization of its biosensor and diagnostic products including for the detection of COVID-19.

Director of Business Development

Mr. Roland Spleiss has joined as the Director of Business Development. Mr. Spleiss is a seasoned commercial professional with over 25 years of experience in planning and building out effective salesforces, strategic realignment, production relocation, and project management, which makes him ideally suited to drive product sales.

In addition to extensive consulting roles, Mr. Spleiss held senior positions including Chief Financial Officer of Wörwag Pharma, a private German health and generic pharmaceutical company with over EUR 200 million in annual sales and 900 employees. He led the company's strategic professionalization and internationalization of operations, optimization of supply chains and sales processes, and expansion into new European, Asian and Latin American healthcare markets.

Mr. Spleiss' expertise in production and supply chain management, cost optimization, and sales force and distribution network creation will be invaluable to XPhyto's commercial strategy and execution.

Head of Diagnostic Research

Dr. Heinrich Jehle has joined XPhyto as Head of Diagnostic Research. Dr. Jehle has over 20 years' experience in the research and development of innovative medical screening tests and diagnostics. Previously, Dr. Jehle held senior roles in project management and research & development at leading European biotech and diagnostics companies.

More recently, Dr. Jehle co-founded 3a-diagnostics GmbH as managing director where he led the development of the first saliva activated "in-mouth" biosensor candidates to identify active pathogens in the saliva and built a portfolio of innovative diagnostics biosensor products. The enzyme-activated biosensors are developed for real-time, low-cost and easy-to-use oral screening applications for the rapid detection of infectious diseases including COVID-19 at home or at the point-of-care.

"Mr. Spleiss and Dr. Jehle are tremendous additions to the XPhyto team," said Prof. Dr. Thomas Beckert. "Mr. Spleiss brings robust knowledge and experience in the development of product sales and economic optimization with a demonstratable track record of success. Dr. Jehle's scientific expertise ensures the continued advancement and commercialization of innovative biosensor and diagnostic products, which is a key component of XPhyto's short- and long-term success."

XPhyto is pleased to have embarked on a recent process of rapid and transformative leadership change and organizational optimization.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug delivery, diagnostic, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications, including psychedelic compounds and cannabinoids. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director

Investor Inquiries:

Mr. Knox Henderson

T: 604-551-2360

E: [email protected]

Forward looking statements

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "develop", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "propose" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and in this release include the statement regarding the Company's goal of building a successful diagnostic, drug delivery, and medical cannabis company. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may not succeed in developing a commercial product; that the sale of products may not be a viable business; that the Company may be unable to scale its business; product liability risks; product regulatory risk; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; currency risks; competition; international risks; and other risks beyond the Company's control. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/681612/XPhyto-Announces-New-Director-of-Business-Development-and-Head-of-Diagnostic-Research



