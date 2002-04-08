iMedia Brands Announces 2022 Capital Markets Day Monday, February 7, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (“iMedia”) ( IMBI) will hold a Capital Markets Day for its investor community at its corporate headquarters in Eden Prairie, MN on Monday, February 7, 2022. The event is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Central time.



Presentations will be given by CEO Tim Peterman and members of the company’s senior leadership team. Shaquille O’Neal, an iMedia investor and ShopHQ on-air personality, will host lunch at this event.

“2021 was a transformational year for iMedia,” said Tim Peterman, CEO. “We believe the timing is right to now engage in a deeper discussion with investors to explain why. Explain why data is at the center of our growth strategy. Why our retail media advertising platform will optimize the first party shopping data generated in our entertainment networks and consumer brands. Why we believe our 2022 revenue growth will be 20 plus percent, with positive EPS beginning in the back half of 2022. And, equally important, I will disclose our three-year revenue and profitability targets for our businesses today and why we believe we are on track to achieve each of them.”

For an early look at the Company’s growth strategy, please see the full-motion graphic located on the home page of imediabrands.com.

Attendance is by invitation only. For more information, please email iMedia’s Investor Relations contact noted below.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. ( IMBI) is a leading interactive media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The company owns and operates a growing, global portfolio of entertainment, consumer brands and media commerce services businesses that together cross promote and exchange data to optimize the consumer engagement experiences the company creates for advertisers.

