LifeVantage to Participate in the 2022 ICR Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation ( LFVN) announced that management will participate in the 2022 ICR Conference today, Monday, January 10th, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The live webcast of the presentation will be accessible in News & Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at lifevantage.gcs-web.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

