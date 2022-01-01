HFS Ranks Accenture the No.1 Provider for Energy Services

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been ranked as the number one provider for energy services in the latest Top+10+Report+2021 from industry analyst firm HFS Research.

The report assessed how well business and technology service providers help their clients achieve results across the industry through expertise in consulting, digital and emerging technologies, sustainability services and managed services. Their industry-specific capabilities were evaluated throughout the value chain from upstream exploration and production services to downstream, retail and marketing.

Accenture’s position in the report was based on its leading execution and innovation capabilities, as well as the greatest alignment with the HFS OneOffice%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3Evision of digital transformation, placing it ahead of the other leading providers that HFS assessed.

In the report, Accenture was also specifically recognized for its ambition and resources, positioning it optimally to help clients navigate the energy transition, and a strong combination of delivery and high-level strategy, showcased in its sustainability and global networks.

“Our position in this HFS report reflects our dedication to partnering closely with our clients to help them successfully navigate these transformative times for the industry by delivering leading returns in their core businesses and embracing new opportunities for growth,” said Muqsit Ashraf, a senior managing director and global lead for Accenture’s Energy business.

While Accenture ranked number one overall, it also held the leading position in the majority of the evaluation criteria including scale and resources, client reach, ecosystem and technology use and development.

"Accenture’s resources are unmatched, enabling it to excel at execution and innovation across the energy industry value chain, which is why it ranked as number one in the overall Top 10,” said Josh Matthews, practice leader, HFS. “It backs up this scale with exceptional customer satisfaction and alignment to our OneOffice vision of what digital transformation should look like in action. For some time, Accenture has set the pace in the sustainability services ecosystem and, combined with a meticulous industry focus, this means it is well-placed to lead, in the energy transition."

The HFS+Energy+Services+Top+10+report cited the following Accenture strengths:

Industry ambition : Accenture’s cross-industry narrative focuses on the energy transition and has unmatched ambition. Its “Positive Energy” outlook focuses on the industry’s role in the transition via innovation, collaboration and tangible actions.

: Accenture’s cross-industry narrative focuses on the energy transition and has unmatched ambition. Its “Positive Energy” outlook focuses on the industry’s role in the transition via innovation, collaboration and tangible actions. Innovation : Accenture’s R&D capabilities and acquisition strategy, combined with proprietary tools, is aligned to its industry practices and energy-specific innovation labs and assets for clients. Its Industry+X+service links the best of all industries together.

: Accenture’s R&D capabilities and acquisition strategy, combined with proprietary tools, is aligned to its industry practices and energy-specific innovation labs and assets for clients. Its Industry+X+service links the best of all industries together. Organizational level strategy and delivery : Accenture provides industry-specific consulting services at higher levels of the client organization than the competition, with the resources to outcompete most in delivery, technology and partnerships. Accenture’s brand value keeps it well-positioned against other consulting, system integration and technology firms throughout the value chain.

: Accenture provides industry-specific consulting services at higher levels of the client organization than the competition, with the resources to outcompete most in delivery, technology and partnerships. Accenture’s brand value keeps it well-positioned against other consulting, system integration and technology firms throughout the value chain. Native sustainability : Accenture has a dedicated sustainability+services practice, and each industry has a sustainability leader and strategy that is embedded into the industry program and value propositions.

: Accenture has a dedicated sustainability+services practice, and each industry has a sustainability leader and strategy that is embedded into the industry program and value propositions. Industry leadership and networking: Accenture networks with the World Economic Forum, World Energy Council, World Petroleum Council, World Affairs Council, the Energy Workforce & Technology Council, its Global Energy Board comprised of industry CXOs, and the UN, and leads with internal research.

“As the industry transforms quickly, we see it as crucial to collaborate closely with oil and gas firms to help them transform their core business and build new capabilities for the energy transition,” said Vivek Chidambaram, a managing director and global lead for Accenture’s Energy industry solutions. “Through our dedication to delivering cutting-edge, industry-specific innovation to our clients, we stand out for our ability to help them not just survive this sea change, but thrive in it.”

The findings of the report were based on detailed quantitative and qualitative information provided by service providers on their operations and strategies, briefings conducted with the service providers, reference calls and surveys with their clients, HFS surveys with more than 800 Global 2000 enterprises and publicly available information.

