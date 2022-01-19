Plug Power to Provide Annual Business Update on January 19, 2022

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. ( PLUG, Financial), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, today announced the access details for its January 19, 2022 business update conference call.



Join the call:

Date: January 19, 2022

Time: 10:00 am ET

Participant Dial-In: 877-405-1239 / 201-389-0851

Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1523070&tp_key=f790d3a776

The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug Power homepage (www.plugpower.com). A playback of the call will be available online for a period of time following the call.

About Plug Power Inc.

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 50,000 fuel cell systems and over 165 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen. With plans to build and operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug is building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and multiple green hydrogen production plants that will yield 500 tons of liquid green hydrogen daily by 2025. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.plugpower.com .

