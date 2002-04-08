Industry Leader Rosinbomb™ Announces Strategic Partnership With Day 1 Distro

RENO, Nev., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROSINBOMB ( ROSN, Financial), industry leading developer and manufacturer of the highly acclaimed and patented ROSINBOMB line of solventless extraction presses announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Day1Distro, a value-added wholesale distribution company that brings a wealth of industry knowledge, experience and innovation to the ancillary market.



Rosinbomb’s CEO, Fred Angelopoulos said, “The partnership with Day 1 is a strategic initiative of two companies that share the same philosophies as it relates to providing a safe, organic and solventless approach to wellness. We feel Day 1 distinguishes itself from traditional distributors through its extensive industry knowledge and understanding of the customer base. In addition, rather than just responding to demand created by vendors, Day 1 is focused on creating demand as well as executing timely and efficient fulfillment,” Fred added.

“We focus on providing our customers with the preeminent brands in the industry and Rosinbomb certainly fits that bill,” stated Day 1 Distro President and Founder Charlie Cimitile. “Rosinbomb’s lifetime warranty and True Force guarantee along with its groundbreaking intellectual property is a welcomed addition to our product line and one that we are proud to represent,” added Charlie.

ROSINBOMB continues to be celebrated by experts and leading media outlets. Forbes.com called the Rosinbomb Rocket ‘Revolutionary Technology That Creates Perfect Rosin Every time’ and Tech expert website Engadget named the Rosinbomb ‘The Panini Press Of Plants.’

To view Rosinbomb products and all the other exciting and engaging products from Day 1 Distro Please visit here https://day1distro.com/

#rosinbomb

#rosinpress

#rosinbombrocket

#rosinbombm-60

#rosinbombtrueforce

#solventlessextraction

#day1distro

Product Information

Currently available ROSINBOMB™ products include the consumer targeted ROSINBOMB Rocket press along with the prosumer and commercially targeted ROSINBOMB M-60 press and related accessories. The proprietary technology used in the hugely popular presses utilizes a combination of heat and pressure to generate quality, organic concentrates and essential oils at a competitive price. The produced extracts are clean, pure and, most importantly, solvent-less.

About ROSINBOMB

Rosinbomb ( ROSN, Financial) has over four years of operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ line of rosin presses and accessories for extracting organic concentrates. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB presses require no chemicals or additional hardware to operate. The presses are plug-and-press out of the box. The technology uses patent pending techniques to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally extracted, organic concentrates. Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com .

About DAY 1 DISTRO

Day 1 Distro Day 1 Distro is a new and exciting wholesale distribution company that brings a wealth of industry knowledge, experience and innovation to the ancillary market. We hold integrity as our core principle; it guides how we conduct ourselves on a daily basis. Whether it is with our customers, vendors, or employees, as a part of the Day 1 Crew, you can trust that we will operate in good faith along with integrity, honesty, and rectitude. We want to do good business with great people. Additional information can be found at https://day1distro.com/

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the company's products and services.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Frank Benedetto Ph: 619-915-9422