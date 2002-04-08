Dominic F. Labriola Joins Madrigal Pharmaceuticals as Chief Data and Analytics Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( MDGL, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for fatty liver diseases, announced today that Dr. Dominic F. Labriola has joined Madrigal as Senior Vice President and Chief Data and Analytics Officer.



“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Labriola to Madrigal at this pivotal time for the company,” said Becky Taub, M.D., President R&D and CMO of Madrigal. “With 35 years of experience in clinical development overseeing the global registration of 20 medicines, he is an ideal addition to the Madrigal team, and I look forward to working with him as we prepare for 2022 readouts of our Phase 3 MAESTRO trials of resmetirom for the treatment of NASH.”

Paul Friedman, CEO of Madrigal, added, “Madrigal has made significant progress in expanding our leadership team over the last year, and Dominic’s appointment gives us another seasoned executive to help drive the next phase of the company’s growth. His expertise and extensive relationships with thought leaders in the field of biostatistics will be vital as we continue advancing our Phase 3 trials and prepare the data package that will guide our regulatory submissions.”

“NASH is one of the major remaining unmet needs in medicine today, and data Madrigal will be generating in 2022 from the MAESTRO clinical trials have the potential to shape NASH patient care,” said Dr. Labriola. “I am looking forward to contributing to the company’s industry-leading NASH clinical development program as we work to deliver a transformational therapy for patients.”

Dr. Labriola spent more than 20 years at Bristol Myers Squibb as Head of Global Biometric Sciences where he was responsible for the team overseeing the company’s NASH program among many other programs. Prior to joining Bristol Myers Squibb, he held positions of increasing responsibility at DuPont Pharmaceutical Company, managing biostatisticians and programmers for multiple therapeutic areas. Dr. Labriola began his career as a research biostatistician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and earned his Ph.D. in Mathematical Statistics from the University of Delaware.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone receptor pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of fatty liver and cardio-metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a first-in-class, orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist that is currently in two Phase 3 clinical studies, MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO- NAFLD-1, designed to demonstrate multiple benefits in NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) patients. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

