BioCardia Announces Participation at the Upcoming Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase and the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif. , Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. ( BCDA), a company focused on developing cellular and cell derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, today announced it will be delivering virtual presentations during two investor meetings:



The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference taking place on January 10-13

The Biotech Showcase taking place January 10-12

Dr. Peter Altman and Mr. David McClung, CEO and CFO of BioCardia, respectively, will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors at both conferences.

If you are an institutional or retail investor and would like to request a 1:1 meeting with BioCardia management, please utilize the request function within each virtual conference to request a meeting.

Event: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

Date: January 10-13, 2022

Format: Virtual presentation and meetings

Presentation Date: Monday January 10, available starting at 7am ET on the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/6cb24696-7825-42c8-8c42-f0b07a742ffd

Location: Virtual conference





Event: Digital Medicine and Medtech Showcase

Date: January 10-12, 2022

Format: Virtual presentation and meetings

Presentation Date: Monday January 10, available starting at 7am ET on the following link to register for the conference and view the presentation: Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase

Location: Virtual conference





About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a developer of two biotherapeutic platforms – the CardiAMPTM autologous bone marrow derived mononuclear cell therapy for cardiovascular indications, and the NK1R+ allogenic bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cell therapies for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. These platforms underly four product candidates, each with the potential to meaningfully benefit millions of patients. Three of these investigational therapies are enabled by the Company’s proprietary biotherapeutic delivery platforms, which the Company also selectively licenses to other biotherapeutic development firms. For more information, visit www.BioCardia.com.

