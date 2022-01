Vyant Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

Cherry Hill, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, “Company”) ( VYNT), an emerging global drug discovery company, is rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Today, Vyant Bio announced that it will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference. The event is being held virtually from January 10-13, 2022. Registered attendees can access the recorded presentation on-demand (24x7) for the duration of the conference.



Conference Date: January 10-13, 2022 (Monday-Thursday) On-Demand Starts: 7:00 am ET - Monday, January 10, 2022 On-Demand Ends: 7:00 pm ET- Thursday, January, 13, 2022 Registration: https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/

During the presentation, Vyant Bio’s Chief Executive Officer, Jay Roberts, and Chief Scientific Officer, Robert Fremeau, Ph.D., will be discussing key highlights from 2021 and the scientific, business and strategic outlook for 2022. The presentation will be an archived recording will be made available in the Investors’ section of the Vyant Bio website.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to participate in this event please, click on the following link (https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/) to register for the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website and will be able to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

Vyant Bio will also be available for virtual outside 1:1 meetings after the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference. Please contact Jennifer K. Zimmons, Ph.D. at [email protected] or +1 917.214.3514 for scheduling.

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio is discovering neurological developmental and degenerative disease therapeutics, accelerated by its unique drug discovery engine centered on revolutionary human-derived biology that incorporates advanced technology driven chemistry, data science, and engineering with global regulatory expertise. Through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities, Vyant Bio’s world-renowned scientific team rapidly identifies and designs small and large molecule therapeutics that are derisked in human biology much earlier, and have lower costs and failure rates compared to traditional discovery platforms. The Company is focused on efficiently discovering central nervous system drugs and, going forward, plans to file two investigational new drug applications annually. Vyant Bio is headquartered in the US, with offices in Europe, and research facilities in Australia.

